In this set of ten lessons the structure takes the form of a framework.

The purpose of the framework is to divide the total thinking process into definite stages.

At each stage in the overall framework there is a definite thinking task to be carried out and a definite aim.

This method simplifies thinking by both removing complexity and confusion.

Without a framework everything tends to crowd in at once on the thinker, who tends to be overwhelmed by all the aspects of the situation. This can result in the thinker taking the easiest way out and useing a slogan, cliché or prejudice instead of thinking.

The stages suggested in the framework are very simple and straightforward.

At each stage the thinker concentrates on carrying out the task defined by that stage.

To make the stages of the framework memorable each of them has been given an initial letter.

These letters have been specially chosen so that they add up to a word that is catchy enough to be memorable.

This is simply a mnemonic device.

The total framework is called TEC-PISCO which stands for Target-Expand-Contract-Purpose-Input-Solutions-Choice-Operations.

The choice of letters has to some extent been dictated by the need for them to add up to a pronounceable word. For example "decision" might have been more appropriate than "choice."


Tools:

    1: TARGET
    The first thing in thinking. Directing attention to the specific matter that is to be the subject of the thinking. The importance of picking out the "thinking target" in as definite and focused a manner as possible

    2: EXPAND
    Having picked out the target the next step is to expand upon it: in depth, in breadth, in seeking alternatives. This is the opening-up phase of thinking. "Say as much as you can about...".

    3: CONTRACT
    The third step is to narrow down the expended thinking to something more tangible and more usable: main points, a summary, a conclusion, a choice or selection.

    4: T E C
    The use of the three preceding tools in one sequence. Practice in defining the target, exploring the subject and narrowing down to a usable outcome.

    5: PURPOSE
    Being clear about the exact purpose of thinking. With what does one want to end up: a decision, a problem solution, an action plan or an opinion? The general purpose of the thinking and also the specific objective.

    6: INPUT
    The situation, the scene, the setting, thwe information available, the factors and people to be considered, the total input that goes into thinking.

    7: SOLUTIONS
    Alternative solutions including the most obvious, the traditional, and the new. Methods for generating solutions and filling gaps.

    8: CHOICE
    The decision process. Choosing between the alternative solutions. Priorities and the criteria for choice. Consequences and review of the decision.

    9: OPERATION
    Operation, Implementation the carrying through the results of the thinking. Setting up the specific action steps that will bring about the desired result. Putting the thinking into effect.

    10: TEC - PISCO
    Using the whole PISCO sequence (Purpose-Input-Solutions-Choice-Operation). Consolidation of the total TEC-PISCO framework in which the first three tools (TEC) are used to define and elaborate each of the five stages of the PISCO procedure.

 


