



In this set of ten lessons the structure takes the form of a framework.

The purpose of the framework is to divide the total thinking process into definite stages.

At each stage in the overall framework there is a definite thinking task to be carried out and a definite aim.

This method simplifies thinking by both removing complexity and confusion.

Without a framework everything tends to crowd in at once on the thinker, who tends to be overwhelmed by all the aspects of the situation. This can result in the thinker taking the easiest way out and useing a slogan, cliché or prejudice instead of thinking.

The stages suggested in the framework are very simple and straightforward.

At each stage the thinker concentrates on carrying out the task defined by that stage.

To make the stages of the framework memorable each of them has been given an initial letter.

These letters have been specially chosen so that they add up to a word that is catchy enough to be memorable.

This is simply a mnemonic device.

The total framework is called TEC-PISCO which stands for Target-Expand-Contract-Purpose-Input-Solutions-Choice-Operations.

The choice of letters has to some extent been dictated by the need for them to add up to a pronounceable word. For example "decision" might have been more appropriate than "choice."